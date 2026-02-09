Left Menu

India-US Trade Pact: Boosting Exports and Cutting Tariffs

India and the US have reached a trade agreement that will see significant tariff reductions and eliminations to boost exports. The pact includes concessions in sectors like automobiles and alcoholic beverages, aiming to enhance India's competitive market edge and increase access for its goods in the US market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced a new trade agreement with the United States, focusing on substantial tariff reductions to facilitate improved market access for Indian goods. Under this pact, key sectors like automobiles will receive quota-based duty concessions, while access for alcoholic beverages will be managed through tariff reduction and minimum import price formulations.

The agreement envisions a dramatic reduction in tariffs on USD 30.94 billion worth of Indian exports, shifting them from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, with some goods even achieving duty-free status. Specifically, the agricultural sector will benefit from zero additional US duty on exports worth USD 1.36 billion, including products like spices, tea, and fruits.

In industrial goods, India's exports valued at USD 38 billion will gain duty-free access, while the digital trade framework aims to lower regulatory hurdles for smoother cross-border services. These measures are expected to boost trade efficiency and economic ties between the two nations significantly.

