Railway Boost: Budgam-Banihal Trains Now Extend to Katra

The Northern Railway has extended the Budgam-Banihal special train service to Katra, enhancing connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. Starting February 11, the service aims to improve convenience for passengers. The schedule remains unchanged with additional stops until Katra, ensuring a smooth travel experience for locals and tourists alike.

The Northern Railway has announced an extension of the Budgam-Banihal special train service to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, improving rail connectivity within Jammu and Kashmir. This change will take effect from February 11, fulfilling a recent call to boost transportation frequency in the region.

The public relations inspector for the Jammu Division detailed that this extension is designed to make travel more efficient and comfortable for passengers traveling between key areas. As per the updated schedule, train number 04688 will now venture beyond Banihal, reaching Katra while maintaining current timings and stoppages.

As outlined, the special train from Banihal to Katra will depart daily at 10:10 a.m., with numerous stops, including Khari and Reasi. Passengers are advised to check official sources for accurate travel information, ensuring a hassle-free journey across the scenic landscapes of the region.

