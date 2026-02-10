Left Menu

SEPC Limited Secures Smart Metering Project in Punjab, Enhances Long-term Revenue Strategy

SEPC Limited receives a Letter of Intent from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited to execute a Smart Prepaid Metering project in Punjab. With a project value of ₹313.96 crore, SEPC aims to leverage the DBFOOT model for long-term revenue growth in the power distribution sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:30 IST
SEPC Limited to Execute INR 314 Crore Smart Prepaid Metering Project in Punjab under RDSS. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SEPC Limited, a prominent player in India's Engineering, Procurement and Construction sector, has secured a key project to implement smart prepaid metering in Punjab. This development comes as part of SEPC's strategic initiative under the Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

The project, valued at ₹313.96 crore, will be carried out in collaboration with Adya Smart Metering Private Limited. It follows the Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate, and Transfer model, involving comprehensive deployment, integration, and operation of advanced metering systems for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

Managing Director Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh hailed the project's potential to solidify SEPC's position in India's power distribution reforms. Smart metering, a crucial part of infrastructure development, offers SEPC long-term, predictable revenue streams, enhancing its strategic foothold in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

