SEPC Limited Secures Smart Metering Project in Punjab, Enhances Long-term Revenue Strategy

SEPC Limited, a prominent player in India's Engineering, Procurement and Construction sector, has secured a key project to implement smart prepaid metering in Punjab. This development comes as part of SEPC's strategic initiative under the Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

The project, valued at ₹313.96 crore, will be carried out in collaboration with Adya Smart Metering Private Limited. It follows the Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate, and Transfer model, involving comprehensive deployment, integration, and operation of advanced metering systems for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

Managing Director Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh hailed the project's potential to solidify SEPC's position in India's power distribution reforms. Smart metering, a crucial part of infrastructure development, offers SEPC long-term, predictable revenue streams, enhancing its strategic foothold in the sector.

