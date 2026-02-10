U.S. Retail Sales Flatline: Economic Implications as Savings Plummet

The U.S. economy encountered a surprising stagnation in retail sales for December, which remained unchanged, contrary to economists' forecasts of a 0.4% increase. This unexpected outcome hints at a deceleration in consumer spending trajectories as the country transitions into a new fiscal year.

Despite an environment where consumer sentiment has soured due to inflationary pressures from ongoing tariffs and a softening labor market, retail activity had previously maintained strength. This persistence, however, has come at the cost of declining savings, with the rate dropping to a three-year low of 3.5% in November.

The flat retail sales may prompt a reevaluation of economic growth forecasts. December's drop, coupled with a revision of November's numbers, suggests potential downgrades in fourth-quarter consumer spending and GDP growth estimates. An official GDP estimate is expected next week.

