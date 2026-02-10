Left Menu

Odisha Clears Rs 4,111.80 Crore Investment Proposals Boosting Employment

Odisha approved 23 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 4,111.80 crore, creating 10,000 jobs. These include projects in diverse sectors such as capital goods, aerospace, shipbuilding, and pharmaceuticals, across 11 districts. Highlights include five-star hotels, a railway component unit, and a shipyard, promoting regionally balanced industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:44 IST
The Odisha government gave the green light to 23 industrial investment proposals valued at Rs 4,111.80 crore on Tuesday, anticipated to generate approximately 10,000 employment opportunities. These proposals were approved during the 144th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), presided over by Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

The approved projects cover a broad array of sectors, including mechanical and electrical capital goods, apparel, aerospace, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, and aluminium industries. These initiatives will span 11 districts, aiming for balanced regional industrial development, according to an Industries Department statement.

Significant approvals include a five-star hotel in Khurda by MK Assets Private Limited, a similar establishment in Puri by Manjeera Hotels and Resorts, a railway component facility by Nipha Ltd in Khurda, and a multi-drone manufacturing centre in Ganjam. Further notable projects include Northern Express Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd's shipbuilding and repair facility in Bhadrak, and additional apparel and pharmaceutical units in Khurda.

