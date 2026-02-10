Odisha Clears Rs 4,111.80 Crore Investment Proposals Boosting Employment

The Odisha government gave the green light to 23 industrial investment proposals valued at Rs 4,111.80 crore on Tuesday, anticipated to generate approximately 10,000 employment opportunities. These proposals were approved during the 144th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), presided over by Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

The approved projects cover a broad array of sectors, including mechanical and electrical capital goods, apparel, aerospace, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, and aluminium industries. These initiatives will span 11 districts, aiming for balanced regional industrial development, according to an Industries Department statement.

Significant approvals include a five-star hotel in Khurda by MK Assets Private Limited, a similar establishment in Puri by Manjeera Hotels and Resorts, a railway component facility by Nipha Ltd in Khurda, and a multi-drone manufacturing centre in Ganjam. Further notable projects include Northern Express Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd's shipbuilding and repair facility in Bhadrak, and additional apparel and pharmaceutical units in Khurda.

