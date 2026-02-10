Left Menu

Grasim Industries Soars with 28.76% Profit Boost Fueled by Diversified Business Growth

Grasim Industries Ltd reported a 28.76% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY'26, driven by strong performances across multiple business sectors. The company's revenue rose by 25.25%, with significant gains in its Cellulosic Fibre, Building Materials, and Financial Services segments.

Updated: 10-02-2026 20:53 IST
  • India

Grasim Industries, a flagship holding company of the Aditya Birla Group, announced a 28.76% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,232.95 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This was attributed to robust performance across its diverse business portfolio.

The company's total income saw a significant growth of 24.7%, reaching Rs 44,577 crore, driven by increased revenues in sectors such as its Cellulosic Fibre, Building Materials, and Financial Services. These sectors demonstrated year-on-year growth of 9.24%, 30%, and 27.15%, respectively.

In addition to operational successes, Grasim expanded its market presence- notably, its Paints business, Birla Opus, saw market share gains outpacing the industry. Meanwhile, its B2B E-Commerce business, Birla Pivot, achieved a groundbreaking Rs 8,500 Cr annualized revenue run-rate, ahead of schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

