Grasim Industries Soars with 28.76% Profit Boost Fueled by Diversified Business Growth

Grasim Industries, a flagship holding company of the Aditya Birla Group, announced a 28.76% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,232.95 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This was attributed to robust performance across its diverse business portfolio.

The company's total income saw a significant growth of 24.7%, reaching Rs 44,577 crore, driven by increased revenues in sectors such as its Cellulosic Fibre, Building Materials, and Financial Services. These sectors demonstrated year-on-year growth of 9.24%, 30%, and 27.15%, respectively.

In addition to operational successes, Grasim expanded its market presence- notably, its Paints business, Birla Opus, saw market share gains outpacing the industry. Meanwhile, its B2B E-Commerce business, Birla Pivot, achieved a groundbreaking Rs 8,500 Cr annualized revenue run-rate, ahead of schedule.

