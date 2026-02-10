Left Menu

Haryana's Pioneering DBT Welfare Drive Disburses Rs 1,431 Crore

Haryana's Chief Minister emphasized direct benefit transfers (DBT) to disburse Rs 1,431 crore to over 56 lakh beneficiaries across 18 welfare schemes. The initiative supports women, elderly, and producers, highlighting efficiency and transparency. Major schemes include Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana and Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:33 IST
Haryana's Pioneering DBT Welfare Drive Disburses Rs 1,431 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major welfare initiative, Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday disbursed Rs 1,431 crore to more than 56 lakh beneficiaries under 18 different public welfare schemes. An official statement confirmed this as one of the state's largest single-day disbursements in recent times.

The monetary aid covers numerous social support systems, such as the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana and social security pensions, as well as cooking gas subsidies under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana. This exemplifies the government's significant focus on enhancing support for women, the elderly, and economically vulnerable groups.

The use of direct benefit transfers (DBT) is aimed at ensuring efficiency and minimizing leakage while making sure that public welfare funds reach the people they are intended for, explained Saini. To address previous complaints about pension delays, grievance hearings will be held regularly, strengthening transparency and accountability.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Modern Warfare: India's New Tactical Drone

Revolutionizing Modern Warfare: India's New Tactical Drone

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Resolute Stand Amid Political Storm

Keir Starmer's Resolute Stand Amid Political Storm

 United Kingdom
3
Kavita Mule Elected as Nanded's First Woman Mayor Amid Fierce Contest

Kavita Mule Elected as Nanded's First Woman Mayor Amid Fierce Contest

 India
4
Gold Drops Amid Economic Data Anticipation

Gold Drops Amid Economic Data Anticipation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026