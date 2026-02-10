Haryana's Pioneering DBT Welfare Drive Disburses Rs 1,431 Crore

In a major welfare initiative, Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday disbursed Rs 1,431 crore to more than 56 lakh beneficiaries under 18 different public welfare schemes. An official statement confirmed this as one of the state's largest single-day disbursements in recent times.

The monetary aid covers numerous social support systems, such as the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana and social security pensions, as well as cooking gas subsidies under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana. This exemplifies the government's significant focus on enhancing support for women, the elderly, and economically vulnerable groups.

The use of direct benefit transfers (DBT) is aimed at ensuring efficiency and minimizing leakage while making sure that public welfare funds reach the people they are intended for, explained Saini. To address previous complaints about pension delays, grievance hearings will be held regularly, strengthening transparency and accountability.