Air France Extends Flight Suspensions to Key Destinations
Air France has announced the extension of its suspension on flights to and from Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv, and Beirut until April 19, 2026. The decision is part of the airline's ongoing adjustments due to operational considerations and changing travel demands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:37 IST
Air France has decided to extend the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until April 19, 2026. This prolongation affects its operational timetable significantly.
The airline is also extending its suspension of services to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut until the same date. The move is part of an effort to adapt to ongoing challenges in the aviation sector.
The decision reflects ongoing adjustments necessary for Air France as it navigates fluctuating travel demands and operational considerations in a complex global environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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