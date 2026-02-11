Left Menu

Jute Balers Rally Against Stockholding Ban Proposal

The Jute Balers' Association opposes a proposed ban on raw jute stockholding. They argue it would disrupt the supply chain and affect farmers. The Indian Jute Mills Association recommended the ban to control prices. The association urges consultation with stakeholders before any policy change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jute Balers' Association has taken a strong stand against a proposal by the Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) to ban stockholding of raw jute. They argue that such a restriction would disrupt the jute supply chain and negatively impact farmers.

In a letter to the Union Textile Ministry, the balers stressed the importance of stockholding in stabilizing prices and ensuring consistent availability of raw jute for mills. The Indian Jute Mills Association had recommended the ban, aiming to control soaring raw jute prices that led to production cuts and closures.

The association has urged the textile ministry to engage with all stakeholders rather than implement abrupt policy changes, as these could have significant implications across the jute industry's value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

