In Germany, a Russian-owned refinery crucial for Berlin and Brandenburg is under pressure, as U.S. sanctions threaten its operations and fuel supply. Correspondence with the German government reveals an urgent appeal to resolve tensions with the U.S.

The PCK Schwedt refinery, owned by Rosneft, benefits from a sanctioned exemption, but it risks expiration. Long-term supply and financial operations are increasingly difficult, prompting management to push for a permanent solution. Sanctions could expedite the refinery's sale, as oil suppliers express concerns.

German officials are negotiating to extend the U.S. license, aiming to maintain energy stability amid economic slowdowns. Meanwhile, prospective buyers consider the refinery's future. The U.S. pressures Rosneft and Berlin to resolve the impasse, emphasizing strategic interests.