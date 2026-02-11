Left Menu

Berlin's Energy Dilemma: U.S. Sanctions Threaten German Fuel Security

A Russian-owned refinery in Germany faces operational challenges due to U.S. sanctions, risking fuel supply for Berlin and Brandenburg. While a temporary exemption exists, its expiration poses a threat. The refinery, critical to the region, depends on long-term contracts and financial services, which are jeopardized by sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Germany, a Russian-owned refinery crucial for Berlin and Brandenburg is under pressure, as U.S. sanctions threaten its operations and fuel supply. Correspondence with the German government reveals an urgent appeal to resolve tensions with the U.S.

The PCK Schwedt refinery, owned by Rosneft, benefits from a sanctioned exemption, but it risks expiration. Long-term supply and financial operations are increasingly difficult, prompting management to push for a permanent solution. Sanctions could expedite the refinery's sale, as oil suppliers express concerns.

German officials are negotiating to extend the U.S. license, aiming to maintain energy stability amid economic slowdowns. Meanwhile, prospective buyers consider the refinery's future. The U.S. pressures Rosneft and Berlin to resolve the impasse, emphasizing strategic interests.

