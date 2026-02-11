Left Menu

Annie Leibovitz Embarks on Cultural Odyssey in India

Renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz begins a creative collaboration in India, delving into its cultural landscape through exhibitions, films, and global programs. With prestigious recognition from the NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards, the initiative seeks to intertwine art, identity, and cross-cultural dialogue, elevating India's artistic presence on the international stage.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:23 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  India

Internationally acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz is embarking on a profound cultural exploration in India, revealed through a series of exhibitions, a documentary, and an expansive global cultural program. The initiative, termed 'Annie Leibovitz in India,' marks Leibovitz's latest creative chapter, developed in collaboration with film director Wero Rodowicz and Volte Art Projects' curator Tushar Jiwarajka.

This ambitious project offers a rare artistic venture into India's contemporary cultural landscape, uniting global forces through visual storytelling. A documentary, directed by Rodowicz, will provide an inside look into this artistic journey, capturing Leibovitz's exploration and the compelling figures she encounters. Conceived as a landmark moment, the project blends artistic legacy with modern identity and cross-cultural dialogue, aiming for international reach and institutional impact.

The collaboration aligns with Leibovitz receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards, a platform dedicated to honoring outstanding contributions to India's artistic scene. The awards, chaired by Kiran Nadar, spotlight India's creative achievements, enhancing global cultural exchange and positioning the nation at the heart of the international art dialogue.

