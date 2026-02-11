Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is set to appear before a House panel on Wednesday, facing tough questions on her department's handling of Jeffrey Epstein's files. Lawmakers are particularly concerned about extensive redactions in the 3 million pages of documents made public by the Department of Justice, suspecting the redactions exceed what is legally allowed.

Many legislators, including some Republicans, have voiced dissatisfaction over the department's decisions, which some view as a breach of transparency promised under a federal law passed last November. Bondi's tenure, loyal to President Trump, has been marked by such controversies, including the Justice Department's controversial handling of Epstein-related documents which continue to spark public interest and concern.

The DOJ cites protection of Epstein's victims as the reason behind redactions and non-disclosures, although some victims' identities were revealed. Besides Epstein, Bondi's DOJ is noted for controversial pursuits, including investigations against Trump's critics. In supporting Trump's policies, especially regarding immigration, new tensions have emerged, including the DOJ's diminished focus on civil rights investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)