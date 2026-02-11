Left Menu

Showroom B2B Secures $17M to Boost Apparel Manufacturing

Showroom B2B, an apparel manufacturing and B2B supply chain platform, has successfully raised $17 million in a series A funding round. The funds will be directed towards expanding manufacturing capabilities and fostering stronger partnerships with various retailers and manufacturers.

Apparel manufacturing and supply chain platform Showroom B2B has secured $17 million (Rs 150 crore) in a series A funding round. The round was led by Cactus Partners with participation from notable investors such as Zephyr Peacock, Jungle Ventures, Accion Ventures, and NBD Ventures.

The funding, which combines equity and debt, aims to boost the company's manufacturing capacity and strengthen its partnerships with both large enterprises and small to mid-sized retailers and manufacturers. Showroom B2B plans to invest in improving design, cost efficiency, quality, and scalability of its operations.

Co-Founder Abhishek Dua highlighted that their focus remains on execution, emphasizing the importance of systems, personnel, and manufacturing capabilities in providing efficient and predictable service to customers. This latest funding round brings the total capital raised by the Delhi NCR-based firm to Rs 208 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

