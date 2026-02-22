Rajeev Chandrasekhar Eyes Nemom: A Step Towards Political Transformation

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has declared his intention to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Nemom constituency, emphasizing his commitment to transforming Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking during the launch of the BJP's wall-writing campaign in Nemom, Chandrasekhar noted that while his desire to run is strong, the final decision rests with the national leadership.

He criticized the LDF and UDF for neglecting public issues and asserted that the BJP is campaigning for significant change in Nemom, a historically favorable seat for the party.