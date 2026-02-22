Mob Justice Gone Wrong: Tragedy Strikes in Jharkhand

In a tragic turn of events, a 22-year-old man identified as Pawan Ram was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The villagers suspected him of attempting to steal a battery from a vehicle, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident unfolded in Teliyahi village, under Padwa police station jurisdiction, late Saturday night. Police arrived at the scene to find the victim tied up and severely beaten. Ram was promptly taken to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan revealed.

Investigations indicate potential motivations beyond theft, suggesting the victim may have been at the location to meet a partner. Authorities have detained one suspect, Paras Nath Mehta, 35, with a manhunt underway for other perpetrators. The case is being treated as a mob lynching, with no stolen battery recovered from the deceased.