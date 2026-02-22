Left Menu

Mob Justice Gone Wrong: Tragedy Strikes in Jharkhand

A 22-year-old man, Pawan Ram, was beaten to death by villagers in Jharkhand's Palamu district after being suspected of attempting to steal a battery. Police have detained one suspect and are investigating the incident as a case of mob lynching. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:43 IST
Mob Justice Gone Wrong: Tragedy Strikes in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 22-year-old man identified as Pawan Ram was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The villagers suspected him of attempting to steal a battery from a vehicle, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident unfolded in Teliyahi village, under Padwa police station jurisdiction, late Saturday night. Police arrived at the scene to find the victim tied up and severely beaten. Ram was promptly taken to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan revealed.

Investigations indicate potential motivations beyond theft, suggesting the victim may have been at the location to meet a partner. Authorities have detained one suspect, Paras Nath Mehta, 35, with a manhunt underway for other perpetrators. The case is being treated as a mob lynching, with no stolen battery recovered from the deceased.

TRENDING

1
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

 India
2
Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

 India
3
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India
4
India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026