Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal's Strategic Geneva Engagement Ahead of WTO Ministerial

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal is poised for strategic dialogues in Geneva with World Trade Organisation's Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The crucial meetings will take place ahead of the significant ministerial conference in Cameroon next month.

This engagement marks Agrawal's inaugural official dialogue on WTO matters in Geneva, emphasizing India's preparations for the 14th WTO ministerial conference in Yaounde from March 26 to 29.

The Geneva discussions will include stocktaking with Agrawal's team, aiming to solidify global trade strategies and dispute adjudication processes. The WTO, a vital multi-lateral entity, monitors international trade flows among its 166 members.

