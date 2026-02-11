Quick-Commerce Sector Sees Surge in White-Collar Hiring Amidst Strategic Shift
The Quick-Commerce sector witnessed a 21% increase in white-collar hiring in January, transitioning towards profitability and strategic intelligence. Demand for specialized talent is rising, focusing on data analytics and supply chain strategy. Bengaluru leads in analytics roles, while Tier II cities grow as regional hubs.
- Country:
- India
The Quick-Commerce sector in India is experiencing a significant shift, with white-collar hiring surging by 21% in January, as companies pivot towards profitability and operational intelligence, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker report.
This transition indicates a move from aggressive expansion to efficiency and intelligence-led approaches. Demand for professionals skilled in data analytics, product technology, and supply chain strategy is on the rise, highlighting a shift to more sustainable growth models.
Bengaluru remains the epicenter of white-collar analytics roles, while Tier II cities are becoming crucial as regional command centers, not just support locations. As the sector matures, more strategic roles are emerging as core priorities.
