Quick-Commerce Sector Sees Surge in White-Collar Hiring Amidst Strategic Shift

The Quick-Commerce sector in India is experiencing a significant shift, with white-collar hiring surging by 21% in January, as companies pivot towards profitability and operational intelligence, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker report.

This transition indicates a move from aggressive expansion to efficiency and intelligence-led approaches. Demand for professionals skilled in data analytics, product technology, and supply chain strategy is on the rise, highlighting a shift to more sustainable growth models.

Bengaluru remains the epicenter of white-collar analytics roles, while Tier II cities are becoming crucial as regional command centers, not just support locations. As the sector matures, more strategic roles are emerging as core priorities.