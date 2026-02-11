Left Menu

Lenskart Sees Profits Skyrocket with Global Expansion

Lenskart's profits surged to Rs 132.7 crore in Q3, driven by margin growth, new customers, and international market successes. Revenue grew 38%, with significant gains in both domestic and foreign segments. Expansion includes 705 international stores and impressive advancements in technology-aided operations.

Lenskart has reported a significant increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 132.7 crore in the December quarter, a substantial rise fueled by enhanced margins, new customer acquisitions, and favorable outcomes in international business segments, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company's revenue climbed 38% to Rs 2,308 crore for the quarter, a robust improvement from Rs 1,669 crore in the same period in the previous year. This growth was mainly driven by volume expansion and new customer additions, with a 40.4% rise in India and a 32.7% uptick overseas.

Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal highlighted the international division's profitability, noting superior performance with fewer stores, while India achieved a notable 28% growth in same-store sales during the quarter. The firm converted loans to loss-making subsidiaries into equity amid continued expansion and market penetration.

