Drones on the Horizon: A Border Mystery

In response to inquiries about the temporary suspension of flights at Texas' El Paso airport, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated Wednesday she was unaware of any drones being used at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration initially halted air traffic due to a reported drone incursion by a drug cartel, but flights were later allowed to resume. Crucially, President Sheinbaum emphasized that there is no current information supporting claims of drone activity at the border.

Speaking at her regular morning press conference, President Sheinbaum addressed growing concerns but assured the public of transparency in handling the situation.