Drones on the Horizon: A Border Mystery

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated she was unaware of drones being used at the U.S.-Mexico border, addressing the temporary flight suspension in El Paso. The U.S. halted and later resumed flights after suspecting a drug cartel's drone incursion, though Sheinbaum remains uninformed of such activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:17 IST
In response to inquiries about the temporary suspension of flights at Texas' El Paso airport, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated Wednesday she was unaware of any drones being used at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration initially halted air traffic due to a reported drone incursion by a drug cartel, but flights were later allowed to resume. Crucially, President Sheinbaum emphasized that there is no current information supporting claims of drone activity at the border.

Speaking at her regular morning press conference, President Sheinbaum addressed growing concerns but assured the public of transparency in handling the situation.

