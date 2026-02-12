Universal Institutions in Salem Achieve 11 Team Elite World Records as Part of 15 Years of Academic Excellence

VMPL Idappadi Taluk (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12: Tamil Nadu marked a proud milestone as Universal Public Nursery and Primary School and Universal Matriculation Higher Secondary School hosted the Universal World Records Festival 2026, celebrating fifteen years of academic excellence. This first of its kind initiative in Salem District brought students together to accomplish eleven major team world records under one unified festival. The achievements were officially certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records and Tamilan Book of Records

Dr. Rabih Baalbakhi, CEO-Elite World Records, highlighted that the initiative-built resilience, leadership, time management and problem-solving skills among students. He noted that participation in record attempts of this magnitude helped students develop courage, focus and a lasting sense of achievement. Speaking about the festival, M.Srinivasan, Correspondent, stated that the World Records Festival is designed to transform students into confident, disciplined, and socially responsible individuals. He emphasized that such large-scale initiatives help children break mental barriers, believe in teamwork, and aim for excellence beyond classrooms.

P. Sakthi Srinivasan, Secretary, proudly stated that the following records were successfully accomplished by the students of the institution: A total of 2,532 students from Grade I to Grade XII participated in the record attempt titled "Most Participants in a Readathon Relay", held from January 20 to 22, 2026. Of these, 2,122 students successfully qualified. The readathon continued for 56 hours and featured reading sessions in 12 different languages. A total of 1,460 students from Grade IV to Grade XII participated in the record titled "Most Participants Demonstrating Mathematical Concepts, Definitions, and Formulae in 24 Hours", held from January 20 to 21, 2026. All 1,460 students successfully qualified. During the event, students consecutively demonstrated more than 10,000 mathematical definitions, concepts, theorems and formulae, with each student presenting a distinct and unique contribution.

A total of 1,523 students from Grade II to Grade XII participated in the record titled "Most Participants Recalling the Elements of the Periodic Table in 24 Hours", held from January 20 to 21, 2026. During the event, students consecutively recalled all 118 elements of the periodic table. Of these, 418 students did not meet the guidelines, while 1,046 students successfully qualified. A total of 623 pre-schoolers from Pre-KG to Grade I participated in the record titled "Most Pre-Schoolers Recalling and Reciting Early Learning Facts upon Prompt Consecutively in 12 Hours (Multiple Venues)", held on January 21, 2026. Students recalled early learning facts based on PPT prompts featuring fruits, vegetables, numbers, animals, arithmetic problems, flags, shapes and more. Of these, 615 participants were successfully approved across three venues.

A total of 1,259 students from Grade IV to Grade IX and Grade XI participated in the record titled "Most Participants Performing a Sports Drill Simultaneously While Holding Ribbons", held on January 22, 2026. Of these, 1,257 students were successfully approved, and the synchronized drill performance lasted 5 minutes and 34 seconds. A total of 1,848 students from Pre-KG to Grade V participated in the record titled "Most Images Colored by a Team in 1 Hour (Single Venue)", held on January 22, 2026. During the one-hour attempt, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., the team successfully colored 4,327 images.

The institution also accomplished two record titles for the Digital Detox Pledge. One record was achieved at multiple venues with 2,515 participants, and another record was achieved at a single venue with 1,429 participants. Both record attempts promoted awareness on the wise and responsible use of electronic gadgets and digital media. In support of cleanliness and civic awareness, the school established the record titled "Most Participants in a Broom Dance (Single Venue)", involving 1,250 students. The performance promoted the Swachh Bharat Mission and conveyed a strong message on keeping cities clean and tidy through creative and expressive art forms.

Environmental responsibility took centre stage with the successful establishment of the record "Most Grow Bags Planted with Seeds in 3 Hours by a Team" by Universal Institutions, Idappadi, Salem District, Tamil Nadu, on January 26, 2026. Over 9,000 participants collectively planted 24,396 grow bags in three hours. Fifty per cent were donated to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, while the remaining grow bags were distributed to farmers to support sustainable agriculture. A total of 2,503 students from Pre-KG to Grade XII showcased 125 distinct performing arts and creative skills in the title "Most Categories of Performing Arts and Creative Skills Exhibited by a Team in 6 Hours", on January 31, 2026.

All arrangements for the festival were meticulously coordinated by the Principals of both campuses, with strong support from the Administrative Officer and Vice Principals. Teachers received extensive training to guide students with precision, safety and motivation during the record attempts. Parents and local residents appreciated the historic festival, which gave pride and recognition to the children, the state and the nation. The Universal World Records Festival 2026 celebrated learning, unity and excellence, shaping confident learners, responsible citizens and future leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)