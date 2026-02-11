Left Menu

Election Preparations Underway: All Eyes on Tamil Nadu's Power Play

A team of Deputy Election Commissioners from India has arrived in Chennai to review preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress president asserts the strength of the DMK-led alliance as political strategies unfold ahead of the polls scheduled for early next year.

EC team arrives in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, a delegation of seven Deputy Election Commissioners from India landed at Chennai International Airport to evaluate the readiness for the approaching legislative assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Key officials, including Deputy Election Commissioners Bhanwar Prakash, Manish Garg, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Kumar, and Ashish Goyal, are part of this crucial review team.

The mission of these officials is to comprehensively assess the election machinery's preparedness in both regions. Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg conveyed to reporters that the team is focusing on reviewing poll readiness, underlining the Election Commission's commitment to ensuring a smooth electoral process.

On the political front, Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai emphasized the strength of the DMK-led alliance, asserting the coalition's dominance and readiness to claim victory in the upcoming elections. His remarks come amid ongoing political positioning, with the DMK ruling out a shared governance model with allies like Congress. With the DMK's meeting set for February, discussions are expected to address alliance dynamics and seat-sharing, as the Tamil Nadu Assembly gears up for elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

