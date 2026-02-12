Tamil Nadu-Kerala bus services suspended as trade unions call nationwide strike against Central policies

As part of the nationwide general strike (Bharat Bandh) observed across several states today, government bus services between Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been completely suspended, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling between the two states. In Kanyakumari district, passengers heading to Kerala via Tamil Nadu have been severely affected. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses are not operating from the Vadasery Bus Stand. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses operate only up to the inter-state border at Kaliakkavilai and do not extend beyond.

Due to the non-operation of Kerala government buses, passengers travelling for essential needs between the two states are facing significant hardship. Many commuters were left stranded as regular inter-state connectivity was disrupted. The nationwide strike has been called by various trade unions, including AITUC, CITU, LPF and several farmers' associations, pressing a 10-point charter of demands. Key demands include the withdrawal of the Central government's labour law amendments, the repeal of the 2025 Electricity Amendment Bill, the withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill 2025, the scrapping of new nuclear power projects, and the restoration of the revised provisions of the 100-day employment scheme (MGNREGS) with increased funding.

The protesting unions have also demanded a reduction in the prices of essential commodities, petrol, diesel, and cooking gas. With Kerala government buses remaining off the roads and Tamil Nadu buses restricted to the border point at Kaliakkavilai, inter-state movement has come to a standstill, leaving daily commuters and emergency travellers facing difficulties throughout the day.

Meanwhile, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, all major trade unions, including LPF, CITU, HMS, INTUC, AITUC, MLF, AIUTUC, and TUCC, have proposed launching a nationwide general strike against the Central Government. The DMK also extended its support to the strike called by trade unions to protest the anti-farmer, anti-labour, anti-democratic, and anti-people policies of the Union BJP government, and to demand the withdrawal of the four legislations passed in the Lok Sabha without discussion in the House or consultation with the State governments or trade unions. (ANI)

