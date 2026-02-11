Centre Rejects Tamil Nadu's Plea on Paddy Moisture Norms
The Centre has dismissed Tamil Nadu's request to relax moisture norms for paddy, citing storage risks due to high moisture content. Emphasizing the operational risks, the Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution stated that the decision has no financial implications for farmers. The Centre has set procurement targets for upcoming seasons.
The Indian government has declined Tamil Nadu's proposal to modify moisture norms for paddy procurement, citing potential storage risks. Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya revealed this decision in a written response to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The southern state sought to adjust the acceptable moisture content from 17% to 22%, a request the Centre rejected owing to the risks associated with high moisture levels. Such changes could jeopardize storage, cause stock loss, and affect milling outcomes, exposing the crop to rapid deterioration and fungal infestations.
While denying the appeal, the Minister stressed that the relaxation does not directly affect farmers financially. The Centre also set a procurement target of 16 lakh tonnes of paddy, or rice equivalent, for the 2025-26 season. Additionally, revisions were made to the sampling norms for Fortified Rice Kernels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
