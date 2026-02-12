Mexico has taken back 1,126 mining concessions since late 2024, official says

Mexico ‌has taken ​back 1,126 mining ‌concessions, equivalent to 889,000 hectares, since October 2024, ‌said Fernando Aboitiz, head ‌of mining in Mexico's economy ministry.

Individuals and ⁠companies ​lost ⁠the concessions because they failed ⁠to pay to ​maintain mining rights and ⁠did not submit statistical ⁠data ​or progress reports, he said ⁠on Thursday at the president's ⁠regular ⁠morning press conference.

