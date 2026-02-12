Mexico has taken back 1,126 mining concessions since late 2024, official says
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:44 IST
Mexico has taken back 1,126 mining concessions, equivalent to 889,000 hectares, since October 2024, said Fernando Aboitiz, head of mining in Mexico's economy ministry.
Individuals and companies lost the concessions because they failed to pay to maintain mining rights and did not submit statistical data or progress reports, he said on Thursday at the president's regular morning press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- â€Œsaid Fernando Aboitiz