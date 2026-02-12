Left Menu

Mexico has taken back 1,126 mining concessions since late 2024, official says

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:44 IST
Mexico ‌has taken ​back 1,126 mining ‌concessions, equivalent to 889,000 hectares, since October 2024, ‌said Fernando Aboitiz, head ‌of mining in Mexico's economy ministry.

Individuals and ⁠companies ​lost ⁠the concessions because they failed ⁠to pay to ​maintain mining rights and ⁠did not submit statistical ⁠data ​or progress reports, he said ⁠on Thursday at the president's ⁠regular ⁠morning press conference.

