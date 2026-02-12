Haryana raises social security pension to Rs 3,200 per month, w.e.f Nov ‘25

The Haryana government has increased the monthly pension and financial assistance under various social security schemes from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200, officials said on Thursday. According to a notification issued by the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA), the revised rates will be effective from November 1, 2025, while disbursement of the enhanced amount will begin from this month. The hike of Rs 200 per month will cover the major schemes, including Old Age Samman Allowance, Ladli Social Security Pension, pension for persons with disabilities, dwarfs and eunuchs, financial assistance to widows, destitute women, widowers and unmarried persons, cancer patients, persons suffering from rare diseases and other eligible beneficiaries. The government has also enhanced assistance for non-school going differently-abled children from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,600 per month. Assistance to destitute children has been increased to Rs 2,300 per month for one child and Rs 4,600 per month for two children. Financial assistance to Kashmiri migrant families settled in Haryana has been raised from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 per month per person, with the maximum family limit increased to Rs 8,500, the officials said.

