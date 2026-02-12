MP: Trade union strike peaceful, life unaffected; defence civilian staffers reach work late

The nationwide strike called on Thursday by trade unions against the Centre's policies triggered protests in a few districts of Madhya Pradesh, though normal life remained unaffected across the state, officials and industry bodies said. Markets, petrol pumps, schools and colleges remained open and public transport operated normally throughout the day, they said. More than 25,000 civilian employees working in defence establishments across the state reported for duty an hour late as a mark of protest, said S N Pathak, president of All-India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF). ''We could not observe a complete day-long strike as defence production and related work fall under essential services,'' Pathak said, adding that employees reported to work at 9 am instead of 8 am. He claimed around 85,000 civilian workers turned up an hour late in 42 ordnance factories across the country. Pathak said that 423 workers unions of AIDEF took part in the protest. The workers are posted at six ordnance factories in Madhya Pradesh, the 506 Army Base Workshop, the Central Ordnance Depot and the Military Engineer Services. In Jabalpur, civilian employees at Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Gun Carriage Factory, Grey Iron Foundry, Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, the 506 Army Base Workshop, the Central Ordnance Depot and MES reached work an hour late, AIDEF said. In Jabalpur, a massive protest was staged at the Civic Centre. Civilian workers at Ordnance Factory Itarsi in Narmadapuram district and Ordnance Factory Katni also reported late, and protests were held in both districts. Workers affiliated with various unions staged demonstrations and raised anti-government slogans at some places, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Guna, Katni, Mandsaur and Itarsi. In Bhopal, employees of nationalised banks, the Income Tax Department and the insurance sector protested at the press complex, said Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Madhya Pradesh general secretary Pramod Pradhan. Workers also demonstrated at the gate of the state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) unit in the morning. Indore, the state's commercial capital, remained largely unaffected by the strike, officials and industry representatives said. Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh president Yogesh Mehta said industrial activity in Indore and surrounding areas continued normally. Pithampur industrial area labour leader Hemant Hirole said workers were not asked to stop work as the agitation was directed against government policies and not private companies. Pithampur, located about 30 km from Indore, is the state's major industrial hub with around 1,250 units. However, employees' unions from banking, insurance and other sectors took out rallies in Indore in support of their demands. In Guna, CITU state vice-president Vishnu Sharma claimed the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) Vijaypur unit remained shut and around 1,000 workers participated in the strike. NFL Vijaypur Public Relation Officer Vikram Rawat, however, said production was not affected, adding that workers affiliated with CITU are posted at the plant where no special loading requirement existed on the day. CITU said ASHA and Usha workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers, agricultural market labourers, cement workers, municipal outsourced and contractual employees, power sector workers, auto and e-rickshaw drivers and others participated in a rally in Guna. The rally culminated at the collectorate, where a memorandum addressed to the President was submitted. In Gwalior, employees of banks, insurance companies and the postal department did not report for duty, and union members protested near the Rani Lakshmibai memorial. CPI(M) Madhya Pradesh general secretary Akhilesh Singh told PTI the strike in Gwalior was held against the labour laws and saw the participation of bank, postal, insurance and some Anganwadi workers. The joint forum of central trade unions that called the strike claimed around 30 crore workers participated nationwide. The joint forum includes INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. Their demands include scrapping of the four labour codes, withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. The unions are also seeking restoration of MGNREGA and withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)