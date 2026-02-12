CCSI Airport and CSMI Airport Set Industry Benchmark with BSI Kitemark™ for BIM Design and Construction

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12:Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), and which serves Lucknow (the capital of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh), is the first airport in the world to achieve BSI's Kitemark™ for Building Information Modelling (BIM) Design and Construction. In addition, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), in Mumbai, also managed by AAHL, has attained the certification, demonstrating best practice and construction excellence.

This certification confirms that the airports, which registered 7+ million (Lucknow) passengers in 2024-25 and 55.12 million (Mumbai) in 2024-25, are applying BIM standards to enhance the management of information throughout their building's lifecycle--from initial design and planning, through construction, to operation and even decommissioning. The achievement should give passengers and stakeholders confidence that CCSIA and CSMIA are using best practice processes to improve collaboration, reduce risks, and enhance operational resilience. It can support business continuity through detailed maintenance and operational plans, ensuring critical systems remain functional. As the construction industry continues to embrace the digital transformation, BIM is a collaborative approach supported by digital technologies, enabling more efficient design, delivery, and maintenance of built assets throughout their entire lifecycle. Across all project sizes, BIM certification ensures streamlined processes, improved communication, and reduced risks across teams. In the built environment sector, BIM plays a pivotal role in cost reduction, profit enhancement, and sustainability achievement. A SmartMarket report revealed that 55% of respondents experienced lowered project costs due to BIM, with 39% experiencing reductions of up to 25%.

By achieving the BSI BIM Kitemark™, organizations demonstrate a commitment to industry best practices and construction excellence. The achievement also shows the collaboration between architects, engineers, contractors, and asset managers, ensuring everyone works from a single, up-to-date source of information to help optimize project outcomes. Kiran Bhagat, Commercial Head of Product Certification, South Asia & Australia, BSI, said: "BIM is transforming how projects are designed, built, and managed in the construction sector and represents a significant opportunity to enhance safety and sustainability. We're delighted to see the two airports leading the way by achieving this Kitemark™ certification, which is a clear demonstration of the organization's commitment to the highest standards in BIM design and construction."

"With this certification, clients and stakeholders can be confident that the organization is using best practice BIM processes to improve collaboration, reduce risks, and enhance operational resilience." A CCSIA Spokesperson said:"This certification underscores Lucknow and Mumbai Airport's dedication to adopting cutting-edge practices and maintaining the highest standards in various projects undertaken by the airports with the help of BIM."

Speaking on the achievement, Spokesperson of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said: "CSMIA is pleased to receive the BSI BIM Kitemark™ alongside Lucknow Airport. As one of the country's busiest aviation gateways, this certification reflects our commitment to delivering large-scale projects with long-term intent. It strengthens CSMIA's ability to plan and build infrastructure that can respond to evolving operational demands. The adoption of BIM has enhanced coordination across a wide stakeholder ecosystem and reinforces our responsibility to create resilient infrastructure that supports the airport's enduring role in India's aviation landscape." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)