Britain's most senior government official stands down

​Britain's most ​senior government official, ‌Chris Wormald, ​agreed with Prime Minister Keir Starmer to ‌stand down, the third member of his team to go in a ‌matter of days after the appointment ‌of Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador threw the government into crisis.

"I am ⁠very ​grateful to ⁠Sir Chris for his long and distinguished ⁠career of public service, spanning more ​than 35 years, and for the ⁠support that he has given me ⁠over ​the past year," Starmer said in a statement on Thursday.

"I ⁠have agreed with him that he ⁠will ⁠step down as Cabinet Secretary today," he added.

