Britain's most senior government official stands down
Britain's most senior government official, Chris Wormald, agreed with Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stand down, the third member of his team to go in a matter of days after the appointment of Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador threw the government into crisis.
"I am very grateful to Sir Chris for his long and distinguished career of public service, spanning more than 35 years, and for the support that he has given me over the past year," Starmer said in a statement on Thursday.
"I have agreed with him that he will step down as Cabinet Secretary today," he added.
