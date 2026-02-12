Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump touts good relations with Venezuela, says oil magnate Sargeant does not represent US

​President Donald Trump said on ‌Thursday ​that billionaire energy entrepreneur and Republican donor Harry Sargeant III has no authority to ‌act on behalf of the U.S., adding that relations between the U.S. and Venezuela had been "extraordinary." "He has no authority, in any way, ‌shape, or form, to act on behalf of the United ‌States of America, nor does anyone else that is not approved by the State Department.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump touts good relations with Venezuela, says oil magnate Sargeant does not represent US

U.S. ​President Donald Trump said on ‌Thursday ​that billionaire energy entrepreneur and Republican donor Harry Sargeant III has no authority to ‌act on behalf of the U.S., adding that relations between the U.S. and Venezuela had been "extraordinary."

"He has no authority, in any way, ‌shape, or form, to act on behalf of the United ‌States of America, nor does anyone else that is not approved by the State Department. Without this approval, no one is authorized to represent ⁠our ​Country," Trump said in ⁠a post on Truth Social. Reuters reported in January that Sargeant and ⁠his team were advising the Trump administration on how the U.S. can ​engineer a return of some American oil companies to Venezuela, ⁠according to four sources familiar with the matter.

Trump said Washington was "dealing very ⁠well" ​with Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez, praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other U.S. representatives. "Relations between Venezuela and the ⁠United States have been, to put it mildly, extraordinary!" he said ⁠in his ⁠post. "But we speak only for ourselves, and don't want there to be any confusion or misrepresentation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Global risk-off mood hits FTSE 100, Schroders jumps on buyout

UPDATE 1-Global risk-off mood hits FTSE 100, Schroders jumps on buyout

 Global
2
Cricket-India thump Namibia ahead of Pakistan clash

Cricket-India thump Namibia ahead of Pakistan clash

 Global
3
Delhi govt should adopt compassionate approach in Bhullar's case: Akal Takht Jathedar

Delhi govt should adopt compassionate approach in Bhullar's case: Akal Takht...

 India
4
European corporate outlook improves, but earnings forecast to fall

European corporate outlook improves, but earnings forecast to fall

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026