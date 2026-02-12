Left Menu

Lufthansa says 100,000 passengers affected by strikes

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:04 IST
​Lufthansa ‌said on ​Thursday that ‌almost 800 flights were canceled due ‌to strikes ‌by pilots and flight attendants, ⁠with ​approximately ⁠100,000 passengers affected.

Lufthansa expects ⁠to resume a ​normal flight schedule ⁠from Friday, a ⁠spokesperson ​said in an emailed ⁠statement.

