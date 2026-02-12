Lufthansa says 100,000 passengers affected by strikes

​Lufthansa ‌said on ​Thursday that ‌almost 800 flights were canceled due ‌to strikes ‌by pilots and flight attendants, ⁠with ​approximately ⁠100,000 passengers affected.

Lufthansa expects ⁠to resume a ​normal flight schedule ⁠from Friday, a ⁠spokesperson ​said in an emailed ⁠statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)