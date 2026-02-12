Lufthansa says 100,000 passengers affected by strikes
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:04 IST
Country:
- Germany
Lufthansa said on Thursday that almost 800 flights were canceled due to strikes by pilots and flight attendants, with approximately 100,000 passengers affected.
Lufthansa expects to resume a normal flight schedule from Friday, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
