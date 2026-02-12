UPDATE 2-UK intervenes in Daily Mail-Telegraph deal over public interest

Britain's culture minister Lisa Nandy said ​on Thursday she had decided to intervene ​in the proposed acquisition of the Telegraph Media ‌Group ​by the owner of the Daily Mail, DMGT on public interest and competition grounds. Nandy said in a statement that she had issued a public interest intervention notice due ‌to concerns the acquisition warranted further investigation.

The proposed 500-million-pound ($682 million) purchase would bring the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph newspapers under the same umbrella as the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, Metro and The i Paper. DMGT previously said the Telegraph would ‌remain editorially independent. It comes as Prince Harry and six other claimants are suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail ‌on Sunday, seeking damages over claims its papers violated their privacy.

Nandy's decision sends the deal to Britain's media regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority to examine media plurality and competition issues. Both must report back to Nandy by June 10. DMGT already controls 50.62% of Britain's ⁠daily national newspaper ​market. The Daily Telegraph accounts ⁠for 5.52% of daily circulation. If the deal is approved, DMGT's share would rise to 56.14%.

OVER TWO YEARS OF UNCERTAINTY A separate bid by ⁠U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital Partners collapsed in November, extending a two-and-half-year period of uncertainty over the ownership of one of Britain's ​biggest newspapers. RedBird had tried to acquire the titles through a joint venture with Abu Dhabi-backed IMI in 2023, before ⁠the government introduced legislation banning foreign state investment in British newspapers. RedBird later sought approval under a revised structure that would have capped IMI's involvement at ⁠15%. ​But the company withdrew its bid in November after a slower-than-expected regulatory process and internal opposition from senior Telegraph newsroom figures. The collapse left the Telegraph Media Group in limbo as the government and potential buyers assessed alternative options.

A ⁠spokesperson for the Telegraph said at the time that its priority was to minimise disruption and work with stakeholders on ⁠next steps. Nandy's decision marks ⁠the latest chapter in a long-running saga that has left the right-leaning broadsheet without a stable owner since 2023.

DMGT argues its acquisition would provide long-term certainty and investment for the ‌titles while keeping ‌their editorial teams independent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)