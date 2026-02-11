Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: British Columbia School Shooting
A tragic school shooting occurred in British Columbia's Tumbler Ridge, leaving eight dead, including the shooter, and many injured. Police are investigating the involvement of a second suspect and have asked residents to stay indoors as resources are deployed to secure the area.
In a devastating incident, a school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, has left eight people dead, including the shooter, and injured dozens more, according to Canadian authorities.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that the suspect was found dead with a suspected self-inflicted injury. An investigation is underway to determine if a second suspect was involved.
Residents have been urged to stay indoors as additional police resources are deployed to the town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of approximately 2,400. Emergency services, including RCMP and ambulance support, have been dispatched, while local schools remain on lockdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
