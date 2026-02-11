Left Menu

Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: British Columbia School Shooting

A tragic school shooting occurred in British Columbia's Tumbler Ridge, leaving eight dead, including the shooter, and many injured. Police are investigating the involvement of a second suspect and have asked residents to stay indoors as resources are deployed to secure the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumblerridge | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:14 IST
Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: British Columbia School Shooting

In a devastating incident, a school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, has left eight people dead, including the shooter, and injured dozens more, according to Canadian authorities.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that the suspect was found dead with a suspected self-inflicted injury. An investigation is underway to determine if a second suspect was involved.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors as additional police resources are deployed to the town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of approximately 2,400. Emergency services, including RCMP and ambulance support, have been dispatched, while local schools remain on lockdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Sharma's Fitness Woes: Impact on India's T20 World Cup Plans

Abhishek Sharma's Fitness Woes: Impact on India's T20 World Cup Plans

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: School Shooting Leaves Community in Shock

Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: School Shooting Leaves Community in Shock

 Canada
3
Arrest Made in High-Profile Abduction of TV Host's Mother

Arrest Made in High-Profile Abduction of TV Host's Mother

 Global
4
Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: Mass Shooting Leaves Ten Dead in British Columbia

Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: Mass Shooting Leaves Ten Dead in British Columbia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026