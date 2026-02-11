Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: Mass Shooting Leaves Ten Dead in British Columbia

In a tragic event, ten people, including the suspected shooter, were found dead after a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, a town in northeastern British Columbia, police reported.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police discovered six deceased individuals inside a high school, two more in a related residence, and another succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. Though the suspected shooter was found dead from a self-inflicted injury, police confirm there is no ongoing threat to the public. Descriptions of the suspect suggested the shooter may have been a woman.

Superintendent Ken Floyd indicated that the scene has been secured and investigators are working to determine the nature and extent of the injuries and the weapons involved. With 25 others being evaluated for injuries, Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger has expressed condolences and affirmed the government's support for the affected community.

(With inputs from agencies.)