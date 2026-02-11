Left Menu

British Police Probe Allegations Against Prince Andrew Over Shared Documents with Epstein

British police are assessing whether to investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for allegedly sharing confidential trade documents with Jeffrey Epstein. This follows the release of emails suggesting such misconduct. The case, involving complex allegations, is being evaluated closely with the Crown Prosecution Service's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:14 IST
British police announced on Wednesday that they are quickly progressing in determining whether to launch a criminal investigation into allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential trade documents with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Thames Valley Police have discussed these allegations, which pertain to misconduct in public office, with the Crown Prosecution Service. These allegations follow the release of U.S. Department of Justice documents that include emails indicating Mountbatten-Windsor's involvement in sharing official British trade documents with Epstein in 2010, after Epstein's conviction.

Andrew, who was 65 and a government trade envoy at the time, is being scrutinized carefully due to the complexities of the allegations. Buckingham Palace has stated its readiness to support any police investigation, while CPI continues its close collaboration with police on both Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson cases.

