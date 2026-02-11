British police announced on Wednesday that they are quickly progressing in determining whether to launch a criminal investigation into allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential trade documents with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Thames Valley Police have discussed these allegations, which pertain to misconduct in public office, with the Crown Prosecution Service. These allegations follow the release of U.S. Department of Justice documents that include emails indicating Mountbatten-Windsor's involvement in sharing official British trade documents with Epstein in 2010, after Epstein's conviction.

Andrew, who was 65 and a government trade envoy at the time, is being scrutinized carefully due to the complexities of the allegations. Buckingham Palace has stated its readiness to support any police investigation, while CPI continues its close collaboration with police on both Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson cases.

