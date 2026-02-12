Need national content monitoring agency, stringent laws to curb misuse of technology: Rajeev Shukla

Flagging concerns over the rampant circulation of AI-generated fake videos, Congress member Rajeev Shukla on Thursday demanded the creation of a national content monitoring agency along with stringent laws to check the misuse of technologies. During the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Shukla highlighted the menace of the unregulated spread of fake videos created using artificial intelligence and deepfakes, and said that these technologies have become a powerful tool to defame individuals, especially women. Stating that there is no technology to identify fake videos in real time, Shukla demanded the creation of a national content monitoring agency, the launch of digital literacy and awareness programmes, along with stringent laws against the creation of fake videos. MPs also raised several other issues, including problems faced by migrant workers from Odisha and the nationwide protest demanding the withdrawal of the four labour codes, and sought the government's intervention. Niranjan Bishi, BJD member from Odisha, raised concerns about the problems faced by unskilled labourers from Odisha working in different parts of the country, who, according to him, are deprived of security, respect, fair wages, and many other welfare measures. Bishi said that over 10 lakh labourers from Odisha are working in various states, but do not have identification cards, due to which they are unable to access several government benefits. He urged the government to create a national database for all migrant labourers in the country. Another BJD member from Odisha, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, said that the state is facing injustice in terms of coal royalty. He said that coal royalty rates have not been revised for the past ten years despite continuous growth in coal production, rising inflation, and increasing operational costs. According to him, the state has lost about Rs 10,000 crore, which has severely affected its financial capacity for development and welfare works. ''I therefore urge the government to immediately revise coal royalty rates, link them with market prices and inflation, and ensure timely and just compensation to Odisha. This step is essential for sustainable development, social justice, and strengthening the spirit of federalism,'' Mangaraj said. Seema Dwivedi of the BJP drew the attention of the House to the absence of any direct train service from Janghai Junction in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, and demanded the operation of the Padmavat Express from Janghai. John Brittas, CPI(M) MP from Kerala, raised the issue of the four labour codes as well as changes made to MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), and said that crores of workers, employees, farmers, government officers, and mine labourers are on the path of strike, demanding the withdrawal of the four controversial anti-labour laws and the restoration of MGNREGA provisions. Brittas also raised questions over the India-US trade deal. In the context of the ongoing protests against new labour codes, he alleged that in the name of flexibility, the government wants to usher in contract labour and a hire-and-fire policy. He stated that the government should not blame workers for the stagnation in the industrial manufacturing sector, but instead examine its own policies. K Vanlalvena, MNF member from Mizoram, demanded a new national highway in his state along with four-lane road connectivity from Sairang railway station to Aizawl. BJP's Darshana Singh sought the government's attention towards the expansion of Project Cheetah, stating that it should be launched in Uttar Pradesh as it would create job opportunities for the youth, promote eco-tourism, and provide several other benefits. Maya Narolia, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, focused on several mining issues in the state that are affecting the welfare activities of local communities, and demanded government intervention. Other BJP members like Medha Vishram Kulkarni highlighted the neglect of rail water harvesting in Pune and other cities of Maharashtra, while Manan Kumar Mishra demanded the development of Buxar in Bihar as a centre for historical and religious tourism. Besides, Arun Singh sought the initiation of a metro and rapid rail project in Mathura to ease traffic congestion caused by religious gatherings, and Sangeeta Balwant demanded the modernisation of the opium factory and the revival of opium farming in Ghazipur.

