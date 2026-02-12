Left Menu

Residential house of drug peddler attached in JK's Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached a three-story residential house belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Bandipora district. Police have attached a three-storey house of notorious drug peddler Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, here in Ward No 5, Sheikh Mohalla, under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act 1985, a police spokesperson said. According to the spokesperson, Sheikh was found involved in several NDPS cases registered at the Bandipora police station. During the investigation, the police identified the property as illegally acquired. It was prima facie acquired from the illicit trafficking of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances by the owner, the spokesperson added.

