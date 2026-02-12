EXCLUSIVE-AeroVironment's LOCUST counter-drone laser used by US Army near El Paso airport, sources say

The ​U.S. Army deployed AeroVironment Inc's LOCUST laser ​counter-drone weapon system near El Paso ‌International ​Airport on Wednesday, leading to a seven-hour airspace shutdown, two people briefed on the situation told Reuters. The use of the 20-kilowatt ‌LOCUST direct-energy weapon, which has not previously been reported, is a rare known example of the U.S. deploying cutting-edge counter-drone technology capable of defeating flying objects at a fraction of the ‌cost of traditional interceptor missiles.

AeroVironment and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for ‌comment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted air traffic for more than seven hours in and out of the Texas border city of El Paso earlier on Wednesday after raising concerns that the Army's laser-based counter-drone system, housed ⁠at Fort ​Bliss adjacent to the ⁠airport, could pose risks to commercial air traffic, government and airline officials told Reuters. The United States has been ⁠seeking safe and cost-effective ways to defeat drones, particularly around airports and large sporting events - a concern ​that has become more urgent ahead of the FIFA World Cup and America250 ⁠anniversary celebrations this summer. On the U.S.-Mexico border, the Pentagon reports more than 1,000 drone sightings monthly. AeroVironment, a Virginia-based ⁠drone ​and counter-drone manufacturer, delivered its first two LOCUST systems to the U.S. Army in September 2024 as part of the Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser prototyping effort. The systems underwent ⁠testing at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona before Army units received training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Defense ⁠experts have advocated ⁠for layering counter-drone technology into President Donald Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative, particularly along the southern border where cartel drones conduct surveillance and attacks ‌on infrastructure.

