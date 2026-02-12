Left Menu

Senators criticize FAA for failures before fatal helicopter collision

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:24 IST
The ​Federal Aviation Administration ​faced harsh ‌criticism from ​senators over a litany of failures before ‌the January 2025 collission of a American Airlines regional jet and Army ‌helicopter that killed 67 people.

Senator Maria ‌Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Commerce Committee, said the National Transportation Safety Board ⁠showed the "failures ​of ⁠the FAA and what it needs to ⁠do to change its culture." The ​NTSB determined the collision was caused ⁠by the FAA's decision to allow helicopters ⁠to ​travel close to the airport with no safeguards to separate ⁠them from airplanes and its failure to review ⁠data ⁠and act on recommendations to move helicopter traffic away ‌from ‌the airport.

