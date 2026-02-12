Senators criticize FAA for failures before fatal helicopter collision
The Federal Aviation Administration faced harsh criticism from senators over a litany of failures before the January 2025 collission of a American Airlines regional jet and Army helicopter that killed 67 people.
Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Commerce Committee, said the National Transportation Safety Board showed the "failures of the FAA and what it needs to do to change its culture." The NTSB determined the collision was caused by the FAA's decision to allow helicopters to travel close to the airport with no safeguards to separate them from airplanes and its failure to review data and act on recommendations to move helicopter traffic away from the airport.
