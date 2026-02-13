Voler Car Limited Announces Q3 and 9M FY26 Results

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:52 IST
PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Voler Car Limited (NSE: VOLERCAR), one of the leading Employee Transportation Services (ETS) providers to prominent corporates and multinational organizations across India, announced its Unaudited financial results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

The Company continued to demonstrate strong execution during the period, supported by rising client additions and expanding geographic presence. In December 2025, Voler Car recorded a 75% year-on-year increase in clients billed and nearly 70% growth in locations billed, reflecting deeper market penetration and scalable operations. Monthly revenue stood at ₹4.44 crore, registering 40.5% YoY growth and 8.8% sequential improvement, while operations expanded significantly from 6 cities to 14 cities. Key Financial Highlights - 9M FY26

* Total Income: ₹4,075.06 Lakhs * Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹373.42 Lakhs

* Net Profit: ₹277.39 Lakhs * Net Profit Margin (NPM): ~6.81%

* Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹2.49 Q3 FY26 Highlights

* Total Income: ₹1,334.72 Lakhs * Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹81.62 Lakhs

* Net Profit: ₹64.17 Lakhs * Net Profit Margin (NPM): ~4.81%

* Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹0.58 Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vikas Parasrampuria, Whole-Time Director, said:"Our Q3 and nine-month performance reflects the strength of our scalable business model and consistent operational execution. The sharp rise in clients and locations billed, along with our expansion into multiple cities, demonstrates increasing trust from corporates and validates our growth strategy.

The demand environment for Employee Transportation Services remains favorable as organizations continue to prioritize safety, reliability, and structured mobility solutions. Our focus on technology-enabled routing, vendor network expansion, and disciplined cost management positions us well to support future growth. With a strong business pipeline, improving utilization, and broader geographic reach, we remain confident about sustaining this growth momentum in the coming quarters."

