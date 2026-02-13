Left Menu

India aims 50 more airports in 5 years, will provide huge real estate opportunities: Naidu

India aims to have 50 more airports in the next five years which will also create huge opportunities for the countrys real estate sector, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Friday. The focus on standards of living will create assets and with the focus on quality of living we will be creating well being, the minister said amid issues of air pollution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 12:28 IST
India aims 50 more airports in 5 years, will provide huge real estate opportunities: Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

India aims to have 50 more airports in the next five years which will also create huge opportunities for the country's real estate sector, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Friday. Noting that airports are the ''scaffolding'' for the real estate sector, the minister also said that he is working actively to address issues related to height restrictions for buildings near airports without compromising on aviation safety. India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and currently, there are 165 operational airports in the country. On an average, a new airport or a new terminal is built every 33 days, Naidu said. He was speaking at the National Urban and Real Estate Development Conclave 2026 organised by real estate industry body Naredco in the national capital. Highlighting the growth potential of the country's real estate sector, he said the segment is projected to be worth USD 1 trillion by 2030 and further increase to be valued at USD 5-7 trillion by 2047. He also emphasised the importance of focusing on quality of living along with the standards of living in real estate development. The focus on standards of living will create assets and with the focus on quality of living ''we will be creating well being'', the minister said amid issues of air pollution. He also stressed on the need to focus on rental housing and develop projects that can be rented out to youngsters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Congress should study Vajpayee's life to understand Opposition's role": Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

"Congress should study Vajpayee's life to understand Opposition's role": Har...

 India
2
BNP heading towards major victory; set to return to power after two decades

BNP heading towards major victory; set to return to power after two decades

 Bangladesh
3
TVK chief Vijay slams criticism of him, party having no experience, says ''we have no experience in looting.''

TVK chief Vijay slams criticism of him, party having no experience, says ''w...

 India
4
Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026