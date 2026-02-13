Left Menu

Building Bridges: Haryana-Africa Strategic Partnership

At the Haryana-Africa Strategic Partnership Meeting, ambassadors and high commissioners from African nations explored collaboration opportunities in skill development, entrepreneurship, and more with Haryana, India. The initiative aims to create jobs for youth and strengthen trade ties. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pledged state support for these partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:50 IST
Building Bridges: Haryana-Africa Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to fortify bilateral relations, ambassadors and high commissioners from several African countries have voiced their interest in bolstering joint ventures with Haryana, India, focusing on various sectors including skill development, entrepreneurship, and industrial investment.

At the Haryana-Africa Strategic Partnership Meeting, held in Surajkund, Faridabad, delegates emphasized the untapped potential for collaboration in agriculture, food processing, IT, tourism, and cultural sectors. An official statement highlighted that such partnerships could pave the way for creating employment opportunities for the youth on both sides.

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured full governmental support, echoing the sentiments of State Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, who emphasized the significance of this initiative in solidifying trade and cultural links between India and multiple African nations. The event saw participation from dignitaries like South African Representative Peter Sacks and Tanzanian High Commissioner Anisa Kapufi, among others.

