Building Bridges: Haryana-Africa Strategic Partnership

In a bid to fortify bilateral relations, ambassadors and high commissioners from several African countries have voiced their interest in bolstering joint ventures with Haryana, India, focusing on various sectors including skill development, entrepreneurship, and industrial investment.

At the Haryana-Africa Strategic Partnership Meeting, held in Surajkund, Faridabad, delegates emphasized the untapped potential for collaboration in agriculture, food processing, IT, tourism, and cultural sectors. An official statement highlighted that such partnerships could pave the way for creating employment opportunities for the youth on both sides.

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured full governmental support, echoing the sentiments of State Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, who emphasized the significance of this initiative in solidifying trade and cultural links between India and multiple African nations. The event saw participation from dignitaries like South African Representative Peter Sacks and Tanzanian High Commissioner Anisa Kapufi, among others.