Empowering Rural Entrepreneurship: Cooperative Conclave in Arunachal Pradesh

Cooperatives are pivotal for rural entrepreneurship, economic self-reliance, and sustainable livelihoods, emphasized Arunachal Pradesh Minister Denang Wangsu. Speaking at a state-level cooperative conclave, Wangsu highlighted the role of cooperatives in empowering farmers and women. Collaborative efforts were urged to strengthen these institutions for inclusive growth.

Cooperatives are playing an increasingly crucial role in fostering rural entrepreneurship and ensuring economic self-reliance, according to Arunachal Pradesh Food & Civil Supplies Minister Denang Wangsu. He emphasized this point during the inaugural session of a two-day state-level cooperative conclave held in Pasighat, East Siang district.

Wangsu noted that cooperative institutions are key to encouraging entrepreneurship in rural areas, providing financial independence, and generating sustainable livelihoods for farmers, young people, and women. He asserted that the cooperative movement could serve as a potent engine for inclusive growth if bolstered by collaboration among departments and active community involvement.

Highlighting the need for coordinated efforts, Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing also attended the session. Together, they called for greater collaboration, awareness, and institutional support to help cooperatives evolve into viable economic units, ultimately contributing to sustainable development in rural communities. A key presentation by Apurba Mishra of Amul showcased the success of cooperative models in transforming the dairy sector.

