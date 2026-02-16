JAMCO Boosts Karnataka's Aerospace Ambitions with New Engineering Hub

JAMCO is set to establish a Product Engineering Centre in Karnataka, highlighting the state's growing prominence in the aerospace sector. This initiative is expected to bolster JAMCO's engineering influence in the region and enhance its reach in India's aviation market, according to the Karnataka Commerce and Industries Department.

The state's abundance of skilled engineering talent and a thriving aerospace ecosystem continue to attract global investments, as noted by Industries Commissioner Gunjan Krishna. JAMCO's decision to invest is a testament to this strength, with a delegation from the company meeting with the Commissioner to finalize the details of the new center.

The upcoming facility in Bengaluru will focus on developing aircraft interior components for leading aviation companies like Boeing and Airbus. This investment not only emphasizes Karnataka's long-term commitment to the aerospace sector but also reinforces its status as a pivotal hub in the global aviation industry.