Ukraine's military says it hit Russian high-tech aviation, missile equipment plant

​Ukraine's ​military has ‌struck a Russian ​plant producing high-tech ‌equipment for aviation and missile systems in Tambov ‌region, the General Staff ‌said on Thursday.

According to preliminary information, a fire ⁠broke ​out ⁠at the plant, it said, ⁠adding that the results ​and scope of losses were ⁠being assessed. It ⁠said ​it also hit a missile ⁠storage arsenal in the Volgograd ⁠region ⁠with Ukrainian-made Flamingo missiles.

