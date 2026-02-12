Ukraine's military says it hit Russian high-tech aviation, missile equipment plant
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:14 IST
Ukraine's military has struck a Russian plant producing high-tech equipment for aviation and missile systems in Tambov region, the General Staff said on Thursday.
According to preliminary information, a fire broke out at the plant, it said, adding that the results and scope of losses were being assessed. It said it also hit a missile storage arsenal in the Volgograd region with Ukrainian-made Flamingo missiles.
