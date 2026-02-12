Left Menu

Ukraine's military says it hit Russian high-tech aviation, missile equipment plant

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:14 IST
Ukraine's military says it hit Russian high-tech aviation, missile equipment plant

​Ukraine's ​military has ‌struck a Russian ​plant producing high-tech ‌equipment for aviation and missile systems in Tambov ‌region, the General Staff ‌said on Thursday.

According to preliminary information, a fire ⁠broke ​out ⁠at the plant, it said, ⁠adding that the results ​and scope of losses were ⁠being assessed. It ⁠said ​it also hit a missile ⁠storage arsenal in the Volgograd ⁠region ⁠with Ukrainian-made Flamingo missiles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing sales flat at Rs 1.48 lakh cr last yr in 15 tier-II cities, 10pc dip in volumes: PropEquity

Housing sales flat at Rs 1.48 lakh cr last yr in 15 tier-II cities, 10pc dip...

 India
2
Cong, Left parties, trade unions take part in nationwide strike against labour codes

Cong, Left parties, trade unions take part in nationwide strike against labo...

 India
3
Black Box Q3 profit falls 11 pc to Rs 49.68 cr; revenue rises to Rs 1,659.5 cr

Black Box Q3 profit falls 11 pc to Rs 49.68 cr; revenue rises to Rs 1,659.5 ...

 India
4
Maharashtra govt signs MoUs with Tata Trusts, Naam Foundation for health, water, rural development

Maharashtra govt signs MoUs with Tata Trusts, Naam Foundation for health, wa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026