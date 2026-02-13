Left Menu

Study underway to address height curbs for buildings near airports: Civil Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said a study is being conducted with the assistance of global aviation body ICAO to look into solutions that can address issues related to height restrictions for buildings around airports.

Updated: 13-02-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 13:50 IST
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said a study is being conducted with the assistance of global aviation body ICAO to look into solutions that can address issues related to height restrictions for buildings around airports. India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and currently, there are 165 airports. Another 50 airports are projected to come up in the next five years While real estate development is gaining momentum, height restrictions are in place for buildings around airports to ensure safe flight operations. Against this backdrop, the minister mentioned the study while addressing the gathering at the National Urban and Real Estate Development Conclave 2026 organised by real estate industry body Naredco in the national capital. While the civil aviation sector is growing continuously, Naidu said the challenge is the height restrictions for buildings around the airports, especially in metros like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai. To look at solutions for addressing the issue, a study is being conducted now. ''We have roped in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). We have started a study'' Naidu said. The team is visiting all the cities and they are looking at the technologies as well as the aviation operations. After taking into account all the feedback, a report will be prepared, he added. Once the report is ready, the minister said efforts would be taken for creating that atmosphere of letting the infrastructure growth in all these urban cities. ''I am actively working on a solution for this area''.

