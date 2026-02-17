Hilton Garden Inn toasts the first anniversary with grand celebrations and CSR engagement
Hilton Garden Inn Surat City Centre celebrated its first anniversary through a series of events. The hotel hosted a gala dinner, underscoring service excellence and social responsibility by organizing a blood donation camp. General Manager Tulshi Naik appreciates guests and stakeholders, committing to future hospitality excellence.
- Country:
- India
In a week-long celebration marking its first anniversary, Hilton Garden Inn Surat City Centre hosted events that brought together clients, associates, and team members. The festivities included a gala dinner, exemplifying the hotel's dedication to excellent service and memorable guest experiences.
Aligned with its global sustainability strategy, Hilton organized a Community Social Responsibility (CSR) blood donation camp. Demonstrating remarkable support, team members donated over 30 units of blood, highlighting the brand's responsible hospitality ethos.
General Manager Tulshi Naik extended his appreciation on behalf of the Surat City Centre team. 'This anniversary marks our shared purpose and enduring relationships. We remain dedicated to delivering thoughtful experiences with integrity and warmth,' he remarked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hilton
- Surat
- anniversary
- CSR
- blood donation
- hotel
- travel
- guests
- hospitality
- sustainability
ALSO READ
Women beneficiaries have travelled 881 crore times under fare-free travel in govt buses scheme. TN Finance Minister in Interim Budget.
Women beneficiaries availing fare-free bus travel save on an average Rs 888 per month. TN Finance Minister.
Winged Travelers Depart: Bhitarkanika's Avian Guests Begin Homeward Journey
Lucknow Metro Revolutionizes Travel with QR-Based Ticketing System
Govt Trains 600 Officials for Haj 2026 as 1.75 Lakh Indians Set to Travel