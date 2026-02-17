Left Menu

Hilton Garden Inn toasts the first anniversary with grand celebrations and CSR engagement

Hilton Garden Inn Surat City Centre celebrated its first anniversary through a series of events. The hotel hosted a gala dinner, underscoring service excellence and social responsibility by organizing a blood donation camp. General Manager Tulshi Naik appreciates guests and stakeholders, committing to future hospitality excellence.

Hilton Garden Inn Surat City Centre proudly marked its First Anniversary on 11 February 2026, celebrating a year defined by meaningful connections, gracious hospitality, and purposeful impact. Image Credit: ANI
In a week-long celebration marking its first anniversary, Hilton Garden Inn Surat City Centre hosted events that brought together clients, associates, and team members. The festivities included a gala dinner, exemplifying the hotel's dedication to excellent service and memorable guest experiences.

Aligned with its global sustainability strategy, Hilton organized a Community Social Responsibility (CSR) blood donation camp. Demonstrating remarkable support, team members donated over 30 units of blood, highlighting the brand's responsible hospitality ethos.

General Manager Tulshi Naik extended his appreciation on behalf of the Surat City Centre team. 'This anniversary marks our shared purpose and enduring relationships. We remain dedicated to delivering thoughtful experiences with integrity and warmth,' he remarked.

