Ukrainian Drones Target Key Russian Facilities Amid Tense Talks

Ukrainian drones targeted the Taman oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region and a major methanol plant in the Perm region. These strikes are part of Ukraine's intensified attacks on strategic Russian targets as U.S.-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia proceed in Geneva with minimal expectations for significant outcomes.

Updated: 17-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian drones have struck critical infrastructure in Russia, targeting the Taman oil terminal in the Krasnodar region and a large methanol-producing chemicals plant in the Perm region, as reported by Ukraine's domestic security service, the SBU.

The assaults are part of Ukraine's broader strategy to disrupt key Russian assets, particularly those supporting the military efforts in the protracted four-year conflict. The SBU noted this was the second attack on the Taman terminal since January.

The drone strikes come just as a new round of U.S.-mediated discussions commenced in Geneva, though expectations for substantial progress in resolving the Ukraine-Russia tensions remain low.

