Germany and U.S. in Talks Over Rosneft's Future Amid Sanction Pressures

Germany is negotiating with U.S. authorities to extend a license for Rosneft's German subsidiary, which operates the PCK refinery. This comes amidst U.S. sanctions affecting business operations and fuel supply. German officials, local authorities, and refinery management are seeking a resolution as pressure from Washington intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is negotiating intensely with U.S. authorities to secure an extension for Rosneft's German subsidiary license related to the PCK refinery, a key energy source in the region.

The appeal follows urgent communication from PCK management due to U.S. sanctions impacting operations and risking fuel supply in Germany's capital and nearby areas.

As Washington's sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil tighten, vital energy channels from Kazakhstan to Germany face increasing pressure, prompting urgent diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

