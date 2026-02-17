Germany is negotiating intensely with U.S. authorities to secure an extension for Rosneft's German subsidiary license related to the PCK refinery, a key energy source in the region.

The appeal follows urgent communication from PCK management due to U.S. sanctions impacting operations and risking fuel supply in Germany's capital and nearby areas.

As Washington's sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil tighten, vital energy channels from Kazakhstan to Germany face increasing pressure, prompting urgent diplomatic efforts.

