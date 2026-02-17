Left Menu

Odisha Police on High Alert: Juvenile Offenders on the Run

The Odisha Police have initiated a statewide manhunt to find two juvenile offenders who escaped from Angul observation home. Their escape, occurring via a drain hole, wasn't initially revealed until searches began. One faces a rape charge and the other, theft. Police stations are alerted for a swift capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police have intensified efforts to locate two juvenile offenders who escaped from an observation home in Angul. The escape, which took place on February 14, was only discovered after police commenced a search operation.

The juveniles reportedly made their exit through a drain hole, possibly during the evening. Of the escapees, one is from Opada, Balasore, detained over a rape charge, while the other hails from Tangi, Cuttack, for theft-related offenses.

Inspector Pradip Kumar Nayak, in charge of Angul police station, stated that local police stations are on high alert. Authorities aim to bring the escapees before the Juvenile Justice Board once apprehended. Approximately 30 juveniles from various districts reside in the Angul observation home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

