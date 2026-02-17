Left Menu

Nepal's Historic T20 Win Breaks 12-Year Drought

Nepal celebrated a significant victory against Scotland in the T20 World Cup, ending a 12-year winless streak with a determined chase led by Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee. The win marked Nepal's first since their 2014 matches against Afghanistan and the Netherlands, delighting a large crowd at Wankhede Stadium.

Updated: 17-02-2026 22:41 IST
Nepal ended a 12-year T20 World Cup drought by defeating Scotland with a seven-wicket victory in a Group C match. The thrilling game, watched by over 19,000 fans at Wankhede Stadium, showcased strong performances by Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee, who headlined the chase.

A superb start by Bhurtel, who scored 43, was complimented by Airee's unbeaten, quickfire 50 off just 23 balls. Gulsan Jha provided critical support with a crucial knock, as Nepal chased down 171 with four balls remaining, finalizing their chase at 171/3 in 19.2 overs.

Earlier, Scotland set a target of 170, led by Michael Jones' rapid 71. Despite a competitive score, Scotland's inconsistent batting allowed Nepal to seize victory, marking their first World Cup win since 2014, giving fans a spectacular game to remember.

